Cleveland Cavaliers have the odds in their favor

Win or lose Cleveland Cavalier fans should sleep like babies tonight.
Over LeBron James' 15 year career he's never lost playoff series after being up 2 -0.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently playing against the Toronto Raptors for a bid in the Eastern Conference Finals and LeBron James has been playing out of his mind.
Throughout the 2018 NBA Playoffs he is averaging a near triple-double with 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.
Love with the block, LeBron with the reverse! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/OA9pAWocqN— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 6, 2018
Last game the team looked more unified, with help from all angles.
Kevin Love finished the game with 31 points and 11 rebounds, along with Smith, Green and Hill who added 42 points.
You combine that with James' 43, you have a good night.
Despite history being on their side the Cave are still taking care of business. They finished the first half with a 55-40 lead.
It takes teamwork. #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/eafV9rFqZI— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 6, 2018
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.