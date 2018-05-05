Buzzer Beater: The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-103

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up right where they left off in Game 3, in a statement win over the Toronto Raptors 105-103.
Watch the buzzer-beater here
WHAT. A. SHOT.— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2018
LeBron James is MADE FOR THIS. ?? pic.twitter.com/hWDAQPH9po
The Cavs are now up 3-0 going into Game 4 on Monday, May 7.
The home team played with solid contribution across the board, from the starters down to the bench.
#CavsRaptors ??— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 6, 2018
LBJ: 22PTS, 6AST, 6REB
Love: 21PTS, 15REB, 2BLK
Korver: 15PTS
Hill: 10PTS#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/7sJ7KEp2WP
LeBron James scored a team-high 38 points, but the real story of the night was Demar DeRozan.
Anyone seen DeMar DeRozan? pic.twitter.com/wyYHCEy6OQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2018
The Toronto guard finished the game with just 10 points, shooting 3-12 from the field.
The Cavaliers started the game off strong and brought the lead to 15 at halftime.
But things got a little chippy in the second half when LeBron was flung to the ground by Kyle Lowry.
LeBron vs Lowry pic.twitter.com/L9SnhMQ0ji— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 6, 2018
In true king fashion, he responded minutes later with a 3-pointer and death stare at the Raptors bench.
#StriveForGreatness??#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/r2xBrRiNoM— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 6, 2018
It was close, but in the closing minutes the Cavs were able to hold off the Raptors and seal the deal for the victory.
Just a reminder
LeBron James has never lost a playoff series after being up 2-0.
Take that information into Game 4 as the Cavs face off against the Raptors Monday May 7, at 8:30 p.m.
