Buzzer Beater: The Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-103

The Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors. (Source: cavs.com)

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up right where they left off in Game 3, in a statement win over the Toronto Raptors 105-103.

Watch the buzzer-beater here

WHAT. A. SHOT.



LeBron James is MADE FOR THIS. ?? pic.twitter.com/hWDAQPH9po — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2018

The Cavs are now up 3-0 going into Game 4 on Monday, May 7.

The home team played with solid contribution across the board, from the starters down to the bench.

LeBron James scored a team-high 38 points, but the real story of the night was Demar DeRozan.

Anyone seen DeMar DeRozan? pic.twitter.com/wyYHCEy6OQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2018

The Toronto guard finished the game with just 10 points, shooting 3-12 from the field.

The Cavaliers started the game off strong and brought the lead to 15 at halftime.

But things got a little chippy in the second half when LeBron was flung to the ground by Kyle Lowry.

LeBron vs Lowry pic.twitter.com/L9SnhMQ0ji — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 6, 2018

In true king fashion, he responded minutes later with a 3-pointer and death stare at the Raptors bench.

It was close, but in the closing minutes the Cavs were able to hold off the Raptors and seal the deal for the victory.

Just a reminder

LeBron James has never lost a playoff series after being up 2-0.

Take that information into Game 4 as the Cavs face off against the Raptors Monday May 7, at 8:30 p.m.

