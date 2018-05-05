Arson division of Akron Fire Department investigating 2 house fires

The Akron Fire Department responded to two different fires on Saturday night.

When investigators arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m. on May 5 on the 1800 block of Marks Avenue there was a house fire and electrical wires were down and live.

The fire was under control around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The Arson division of the fire department was called to investigate the scene.

The fire department got another house fire under control on the 500 block of Flora Avenue in Akron around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Arson division of the fire department was called to investigate the scene.

No one was injured.

