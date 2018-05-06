Directors of 'Avengers: Infinity War' return home to Cleveland after breaking Hollywood

You wouldn't know it by their down-to-earth demeanor, but Cleveland-born directors Joe and Anthony Russo are making Hollywood history. (Source WOIO)

You wouldn't know it by their down-to-earth demeanor, but Cleveland-born-and-raised directors Joe and Anthony Russo are making Hollywood history.

Their latest film, 'Avengers: Infinity War,' just set a box office record -- bringing in a billion dollars in just nine days.

"It always surprises you. I mean, you always hope that it is going to connect with an audience -- that's part of why we make these movies because we love the global reach. We love sharing stories. We are from a big Italian family in Cleveland, and we love that connectivity to people," said Joe Russo.

The film cost more than $300 million to make and took over a year to shoot. There's a superhero-sized cast of celebrities who appear, including Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

"That was one of the biggest creative upsides of this film for Joe and I was to be able to work with a cast of this size, of this caliber, playing characters that audiences have so much emotional investment in now over the years. It was a really unique opportunity. Nobody ever seen a movie like this before. Nobody has made a movie like this before," said Anthony Russo.

The Russo Brothers' latest film wasn't shot in Cleveland like Captain America, but whenever they can, though, they say they try to push other filmmakers in the direction of the Rock & Roll city.

"Our crews love it here. When we were here with 'Winter Soldier' that's all the crew talked about was all the fun they had in Cleveland and how welcoming it was, how warm everyone was -- how much they loved being in downtown. So, it's a very easy place to shoot," added Joe Russo.

What's next for these hometown heroes?

"We still have to finish Avengers 4. We go back to work tomorrow at 10 a.m.," said Joe Russo.

What do they like to hit before heading back to Hollywood?

"Presti's, Slyman's -- all the classics. We are big foodies, so we cover the city. Whenever I bring friends here, I make them eat a Panini sandwich. Salami with cheese," added Joe Russo.

The Russo Brothers say they will be back next year to show all four movies.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.