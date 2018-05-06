9,000+ downloads for Datefit, dating fitness app created in Cleveland

The Datefit team hopes to have one million downloads by the end of the year. (Source: Datefit)

A Cleveland-based company has created a dating fitness lifestyle app.

Datefit is designed to help you meet people that share similar lifestyles you are interested in and so far more than 9,000 people have downloaded the app.

The app launched about a week ago.

You don't need to workout ten hours a week to use this app, the app matches you with people with similar fitness goals.

"We meet you wherever you're at on your journey," is a quote posted on the wall of the Datefit office.

When a user sets up their dating profile on the app, they will be asked the following questions:

Fitness interests

Lifestyle interests

What diet do you follow

Age

Height

Weight

Distance you are willing to meet someone

What matters to you in a significant other

One stigma of online dating is there are more men on the sites than women.

CEO Steven Macecevic said when the team launched a test website, 60 percent of the users were women and 40 percent were men.

John Gadd is a partner with Datefit and he said each day a user will have 25 potential matches to swipe left or right on.

If you swipe right, this shows you are interested in getting to know a person, swiping left shows you are not interested.

If users swipe for each other, a conversation is started.

Gadd said it is recommended for users to have 10 photos on a profile and to have a complete profile showing your interests.

"A lot of people who are into a healthy way of life, prioritize it," Gadd said.

The app also offers a "super like" swipe and a photo feed.

Datefit has premium features similar to other dating apps like Bumble and Tinder.

Social Media Director Kristina Kovacs said this app would have been perfect for her when she was single.

"This is exactly what I wanted three years ago," Kovacs said.

Kovacs said getting to know someone at the gym can be a challenge, sometimes you don't know who you can talk to because majority of people have their headphones on.

The Datefit team said you will probably find people on the app who go to your gym.

Macecevic hopes to have one million downloads by the end of the year.

He is not new to the dating game, he has launched other dating sites in the past.

Datefit has more than 1,000 brand ambassadors from New York to Los Angeles to help market the product.

Each ambassador has a fitness following in a community.

One of the ambassador's in the Cleveland area is UFC fighter Jessica "Evil" Eye.

