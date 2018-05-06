NBA releases must-watch video of top plays from LeBron James dur - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NBA releases must-watch video of top plays from LeBron James during 2018 playoffs

The NBA released a must-watch video for Cleveland Cavaliers fans of the top plays from LeBron James during the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

James continues to show he is the best player in the world.

The video features buzzer-beater shots from No. 23.

The top 10 video includes many dunks from James against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland is currently up 3-0 against the Raptors.

Game 4 is at Quicken Loans Arena at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. 

The Cavs forward scored 38 points in his last game.

Cleveland is a 6-point Las Vegas favorite against Toronto for Game 4.

The Cavs are now the favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

According to Vegas odds the Cavs have the third best odds to win the NBA Finals.

Stats for James in the 2018 playoffs:

  • 10 starts
  • 417 minutes played
  • Shooting percentage of 54.7
  • Three-point shooting percentage of 30.6 
  • Foul shooting percentage 75.5
  • 9.5 rebounds a game
  • 8.8 assists a game
  • 1.5 steals a game
  • 1 block a game
  • 34.8 points a game 

If Cleveland wins Game 4 the Cavaliers would play the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics currently have a 3-0 against the 76ers.

