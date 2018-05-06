NBA releases must-watch video of top plays from LeBron James during 2018 playoffs

The NBA released a must-watch video for Cleveland Cavaliers fans of the top plays from LeBron James during the 2018 NBA Playoffs. (Source AP Images)

James continues to show he is the best player in the world.

The video features buzzer-beater shots from No. 23.

The top 10 video includes many dunks from James against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers.

The BEST OF LeBron James through his 1st 10 #NBAPlayoffs games this season!



LBJ has 348 PTS in 10 games in the 2018 playoffs. The last player with that many points through his 1st 10 games of one postseason was Michael Jordan in the 1992 playoffs (354 points) #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/CWisJtt0eN — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2018

Cleveland is currently up 3-0 against the Raptors.

Game 4 is at Quicken Loans Arena at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Cavs forward scored 38 points in his last game.

Cleveland is a 6-point Las Vegas favorite against Toronto for Game 4.

The Cavs are now the favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

According to Vegas odds the Cavs have the third best odds to win the NBA Finals.

Stats for James in the 2018 playoffs:

10 starts

417 minutes played

Shooting percentage of 54.7

Three-point shooting percentage of 30.6

Foul shooting percentage 75.5

9.5 rebounds a game

8.8 assists a game

1.5 steals a game

1 block a game

34.8 points a game

If Cleveland wins Game 4 the Cavaliers would play the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics currently have a 3-0 against the 76ers.

