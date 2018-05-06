Educator uses Cleveland skate park to inspire youth

A Cleveland teacher and her husband are working to keep kids off of the streets, through skateboarding.

"I've been a passionate Skateboarder for 34 years now,"

For Tri-Star Skateshop co-owner, Sam Snellenberger, skateboarding is everything.

"It's a creative outlet where you get exercise. It's pretty neat because it doesn't matter if you don't have money. It doesn't matter what color you are. It doesn't matter what gender you are. Everyone is accepted equally," said Sam.

Sam and his wife Shelly both own and run one of Cleveland's best kept secrets. A skateshop, a skatepark and skateboard history museum and Art Gallery all under one roof known as Tri Star Skateboards.

"I don't think too many people know about tri star. I think by hanging artwork and having other things in here lets people want to come to see what it's about," said Tri Star Skateboards co-owner, Shelly Snellenberger.

Aside from managing the shop, Shelly is also a 1st grade teacher. Her and her husband's goal is to ring in the new generation of skateboarders.

"We want to get youth involved and do lessons, camps, get kids together to do something fun," said Shelly.

The Snellenbergers say that teaching kids how to skate could be the balance that they need in life.

"Keep them out of the streets. Give them a positive environment. We just really want to have a place for everybody to play," said Sam.

Their wish is to someday see a these kids on their grind.

"We want to educate kids about not only how to skateboard, but maybe how to build a park in our city, or getting involved with the community that way," said Shelly.

