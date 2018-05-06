3 teens being tried as adults in Cleveland priest attack

A third teenager is now being tried as an adult in an attack of a Cleveland priest from this past December. (Source WOIO)

A third teenager is now being tried as an adult in an attack of a Cleveland priest from this past December.

An 18-year-old woman was also charged earlier this year.

The three teenagers are being charged with robbery and felonious assault.

Teens accused of stealing eggs, shooting at a Cleveland priest charged as adults

Back in April 18-year-old Kenitra Robinson was charged with:

Attempted murder

Felonious assault

Aggravated robbery

Kidnapping

Receiving stolen property

Carrying a concealed weapon

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Police said two of the suspects attacked 65-year-old Fr. John Kumse of St. Mary of the Assumption Church as he gathered eggs from the church's chick coop.

Teens will be charged as adults for shooting at, robbing Cleveland priest

Kumse was ambushed.

The thieves demanded the eggs and chased the priest as he ran away.

Just as the priest lost his footing and fell down, they fired multiple shots at him. The bullets did not strike the priest.

According to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor, the males then jumped into a stolen van nearby and fled from the scene.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.