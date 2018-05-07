Driving Cleveland crazy: Concerns about dangerous intersection near Collinwood school

Neighbors alerted Cleveland 19 News about an intersection they say is dangerous in the Collinwood neighborhood.

The intersection is at East 174th Street and Nottingham Road.

Pedestrians said they fear they will get hit crossing the intersection because drivers are not paying attention and failing to stop at the stop sign.

Neighbors believe a traffic signal would help at this intersection.

Cleveland police tell Cleveland 19 News that they will be adding more patrols in the area, but have received several complaints at this intersection.

