Should girl who killed Akron pimp get a break for being sex slave?

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court is deciding whether a juvenile judge should have considered the impact of a teenage girl's forced prostitution on her role in a fatal robbery.

At issue is the 2013 slaying of an Akron man and the wounding of another in a robbery prosecutors say the girl planned.

The then-15-year-old girl was initially charged in juvenile court and eventually had her case transferred to adult court.

The girl's lawyer, Jennifer Kinsley, says the judge should have determined the girl was covered by a 2012 Ohio law that protects children whose crimes are related to their status as trafficking victims.

Summit County prosecutors say there's not enough evidence that the fatal shooting was connected to the girl's prior prostitution.

