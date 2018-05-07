Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

It will not be as cool tonight with a clear sky in the forecast. We are tracking a cold front that will pass through Thursday morning. Warmer air builds in tomorrow in advance of it. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees during the afternoon. It will be warm and windy Wednesday night as well. Showers and storms are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The rest of the day Thursday will feature a small chance of rain and thunder after 8:00 a.m. A breezy day Thursday is ahead as cooler air moves in behind the front.