Closing arguments in murder trial expected to begin Monday for Shawn Grate

Closing statements are expected to begin Monday morning in the murder trial against Shawn Grate.

Court is back in session at 9 a.m. Monday with closing arguments to follow.

Grate reached a plea deal last week, pleading to 15 of his 23 charges, which include rape and kidnapping. He is already facing a minimum of 72 years in prison in connection to his plea deal. He did not plead guilty to the murder charges.

Now, the jury will decide whether Grate is guilty of killing Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley. The women were found dead inside a home where Grate was squatting in the fall of 2016.

Before deciding to change his plea, jurors heard eight days of testimony, including from a woman who testified Grate abducted and raped her for two days before she called 911 and managed to escape.

Grate has also confessed to killing three other women in Marion County, but there are no charges in those death cases.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for developments in the Shawn Grate murder trial.

