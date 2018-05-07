SNL sketch mocks 'the other Cavaliers' (watch)

"The Cleveland Cavaliers not named LeBron James" took the spotlight in an unaired Saturday Night Live sketch.

The skit, which was cut from programming due to time, features Saturday night's host and performer Donald Glover as well as regular castmates Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, and more.

"Whatever LeBron needs, we'll get it done, as long as it isn't basketball," the fake Cavs players said.

Watch the Cleveland Cavs promo on Saturday Night Live here:

"I always got LeBron's back... and his shoulders," one character says as he is seen massaging a No. 23 lookalike.

In defense of James' supporting cast, Kevin Love and Kyle Korver are both averaging double-digit points per game during this season's playoffs. JR Smith and George Hill have also contributed to the run, averaging more than 9 points per game each.

The Cavaliers look to clinch the second-round series against the Toronto Raptors with a Game 4 win Monday night.

