Ohio polling locations for Tuesday's primary election

Polls in Ohio open Tuesday morning for primary election voting.

Polling opens at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. Ballots must be cast at your designated polling place, which can be found on the Ohio Secretary of State website.

Clickable map of polling locations in Ohio

List: Polling location sites

The gubernatorial candidates are running in the primary election to fill current the seat of Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

To vote, Ohio registered voters must provide valid proof of identification.

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;

A military identification;

A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;

An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or

An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

Each of Ohio's 88 counties has a Board of Elections office designated for organizing local elections. Contact your local Board of Elections office for additional questions or information.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News on primary election day for complete coverage.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.