Former University of Akron student killed in house fire identified

Firefighters say a former University of Akron student was killed in a house fire Monday morning.

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Kevin McCollum, 26.

According to the Akron Fire Department, the fire was first reported at approximately 4:45 a.m. at a large house in the 600 block of Grant Street. The house, which is rented by McCollum and three other college students, is approximately a mile and a half south of the University of Akron campus.

Crews arrived to smoke showing from the large house and fire in the second-floor bedroom.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but McCollum's body was found in the bedroom.

Two of the renters were able to escape from the house. A third student was away for the night.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Red Cross has been notified to assist the students who have been displaced.

