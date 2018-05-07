Jamie's baby diary: Healthy food options during pregnancy

Registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley came in to chat with expecting mom Jamie Sullivan about key nutrients that will help your baby grow and that are good options for those expecting.

The three most important nutrients she detailed include:

Iron: It’s easy to become iron deficient when pregnant because of the increased volume of blood. You need iron present for oxygen. Take iron with vitamin-C for easier absorption.

Iron recipe: Minute Chocolate Mug Cake

Omega 3: Important for the third-trimester to help with development of the baby’s brain, heart and eyes. Seven grams of Omega-3 per serving of Heartland Chia, which is made in the United States, is low calorie but has a lot of nutrition.

Folate: This B vitamin is important in first-trimester for development of the baby's nervous system. Folate-heavy foods include citrus, berries and bananas.

