Medical examiner rules Lorain toddler was murdered

Police say the Cuyahoga County medical examiner has ruled a 3-year-old boy was murdered.

According to the medical examiner, Xzayvian Harris died by blunt force trauma.

Lorain police say Harris was taken to Mercy Hospital by his mom on Jan. 28.

Emergency room staff said the little boy's injuries were not consistent with the family's explanation and called police.

Harris died several days later.

Officers will be presenting the case to the Lorain County Grand Jury soon.

Officers add the person they believe is responsible for Xzayvian's death is currently in jail on other charges.

