More jobs coming to Lake County

City officials announced Monday a local company is expanding and bringing more jobs to the city.

Aero Fluid Products, an aerospace design and manufacturing company, will add 30,000 square feet to its existing building at 313 Gillett Street and create 40 full-time jobs.

The new jobs are advanced manufacturing jobs.

Paula Wheeler, President of Aero Fluid Products, says they will specialize in the design, manufacture and repair of highly engineered pneumatic valves and cabin presser control systems.

"We are excited to see one of Ohio's targeted industries, aerospace, investing right here in the Painesville community," says Painesville City Manager Monica Irelan.

