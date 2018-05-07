Streetsboro teen indicted as 'Serious Youthful Offender' in alleged murder of 11-year-old brother

The 13-year-old teen who was indicted on charges of murder for allegedly shooting his 11-year-old brother will face a combination of juvenile and adult charges.

According to the Portage County Prosecutor, the teen suspect, who will not be identified because of his age, was arraigned on May 2 on a six-count indictment.

Charges include:

Two counts of aggravated murder

Two counts of grand theft

Two counts of safecracking

The 13-year-old was not eligible to be tried strictly as an adult because of his age, but he has been designated as a "Serious Youthful Offender."

"A Serious Youthful Offender designation allows a juvenile court, in limited cases, to impose a blended juvenile and adult sentence upon a juvenile adjudicated a delinquent child," according to a statement from Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci.

The designation means the 13-year-old suspect is entitled to the same rights adults are allowed in the criminal system.

The Portage County Juvenile Court has not yet set the next public hearing in this case.

