Ashtabula woman accused of driving drunk and killing 4-year-old; husband calls it tragic accident

An Andover Township woman is accused of killing a 4-year-old while driving drunk in her yard, but her husband says it was a tragic accident that's being misunderstood and misreported.

Cassandra Webster, 26, was charged with OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide. She pleaded not guilty to the OVI charge in Ashtabula County Court Monday and will face a preliminary hearing and pretrial on the homicide charge on May 14 in front of Judge Robert Wynn at 11:15 a.m.

Her husband tells Cleveland 19 that a group of friends were at the home on Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road around 5:30 Saturday evening. Among the friends were Cassandra's ex-boyfriend, who is the biological father of 4-year-old Remington Krzic.

Webster says Cassandra was pulling a truck further up the driveway because they were expecting more people. Remington was in front of the car and Cassandra didn't see her, nor did anyone else at the home, according to Webster.

Webster says chaos broke out after the accident and they immediately called 9-1-1 while he began performing CPR on Remington. Medical personnel arrived and transported Krzic to the hospital, where she died.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies performed a breathalyzer test on Cassandra and she blew under the legal limit, according to Webster. The Ashtabula County Prosecutor's office and attorneys we spoke to agreed that the responding agency uses their discretion to arrest a suspect, regardless of their blood alcohol count.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff is not commenting on the case nor releasing the police report while the investigation is ongoing.

Cassandra Webster is set to be released on $100,000 bond after she is fitted for an alcohol monitor.

