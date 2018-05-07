14 Northeast Ohio companies make Forbes' top employers list

All total, 14 companies in Northeast Ohio have made the Forbes "America's Best Employers 2018" list.

"We feel that employers should be very honored to be on the list," said Fred Allen, senior editor of the business magazine.

Forbes partners with Statista to survey 30,000 workers from companies who have at least 1,000 employees.

Those taking the survey stay anonymous and are asked several questions.

"They don’t give out the survey to the public," Allen said. "But it consists of a large number of questions about the employee experience and employee relations at a person’s place of employment, to get the employee reflecting deeply on the matter, before asking the final questions of how likely the employee would be to recommend that company as a place of employment and how like he or she would be to recommend other companies in the same field."

The results are broken down into two categories.

Large companies with more than 5,000 employees and midsized with between 1,000 and 5,000 workers.

Here's how Northeast Ohio companies ranked in both categories according to Forbes:

Large Companies (5,000 or more employees)

No. 247 Sherwin Williams Cleveland

No. 294 Davey Tree Expert Kent

No. 305 Parker Hannifin Cleveland

No. 310 Eaton Beachwood

No. 347 Progressive Mayfield Village

No. 421 First Energy Akron

No. 490 American Greetings Westlake

Midsized Companies (1,000-5,000 employees)

No. 49 Swagelok Solon

No. 235 Applied Industrial Technologies Cleveland

No. 298 A. Schulman Akron

No. 312 Lincoln Electric Cleveland

No. 436 Cedar Fair Entertainment Sandusky

No. 496 Acme Fresh Market Akron

