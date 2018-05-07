Cleveland cherry blossoms have short bloom time, so we took pictures and video for you

There is a short window for the cherry blossoms to bloom this year.

There are more than 100 cherry blossom trees at Cleveland's Brookside Reservation that have bloomed.

The Yoshino cherry trees, first planted in the 1990s were a gift from the Japanese Association of Northeast Ohio to the citizens of Cleveland.

The gift was in appreciation to the American people for their friendship.

To take the "Blossom Stroll" head to the 132-acre Brookside Reservation located in Cleveland at 3900 Nagy Blvd.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.