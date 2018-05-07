Akron police investigating after student says she was assaulted by a teacher

Police and school officials are investigating after a 10-year-old girl says her teacher assaulted her.

The girl is a 4th grader at Resnik CLC, an Akron Public School.

According to the Akron police report, the child says a male teacher grabbed her arm and pushed her out of the classroom door into the hallway.

The child was not injured.

The alleged offense happened on May 1.

"Akron Public Schools has been made aware of the allegation and is investigating," says Mark Williamson, director marketing communications.

