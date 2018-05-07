Mentor man arrested after going 84 mph through neighborhood, hiding from police

A Mentor man is under arrest for going 84 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Mentor police spotted Bao Jian Huang speeding on Hopkins Road, near Terrace Park, around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

This is a residential neighborhood.

Officers said Huang then tried to hide from them in a store parking lot after pulling over.

After officers found Huang, they said they also discovered a loaded handgun in his car.

Huang, 28, is now charged with felony improper transport of a firearm, speeding and reckless operation.

