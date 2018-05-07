Elderly Cleveland woman discovers she's owed $10K in Ohio's unclaimed funds

Cleveland 19's Paul Orlousky offers Winonia Butler, 82, of Cleveland, some welcome news on Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Ohio keeps track of unclaimed funds owed to people from banks and businesses.

The list of people owed more than $10,000 in Cuyahoga County is a hundred pages long, and it filled our screen on Friday when we flashed the names of people who have unclaimed cash with their name on it.

We went out to find some of them and had success.

Our first success came when we checked the home of Winonia Butler.

The state website says she's owed $10,000.

Her husband, John, ushered us in and we greeted her.

She and John have lived in the same home since 1974. I showed her the documents and she asked, "How much is this?"

She was surprised that it was $10,000.

The irony of the story is that John was watching Cleveland 19 on Friday, but wasn’t exactly sure what he was seeing.

He said "I thought I saw it on TV, wasn't for sure cause I was watching, you know."

We also found that the Cleveland Public Library Staff Association is owed $22,000.

It is a group no longer in existence. The legal department is involved to get the cash in the right hands.

