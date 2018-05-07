Want the Cavs to win? Better order a Big Mac, Romanburger and bacon cheeseburger

Uber Eats shared some interesting trends when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Soure: YouTube)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to sweep the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 Monday night, and what you're eating could have a strange impact on the game.

It's been almost two years since Uber Eats has been using drivers to get food delivered right to your door in Cleveland, and there are some interesting trends when it comes to what people order and when the Cavs win.

According to Uber Eats here are the top three most ordered items on the days the Cavs won during the 2017-2018 season:

McDonald's Big Mac Mr. Hero 7 inch Romanburger Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Clevelanders have been hungry this past year, Cavs or not.

Here are the top Uber Eats trends in Cleveland:

Over 160,000 orders of wings in the last year Over 428,000 burgers in the last year Over 164,000 orders of fries in the last year

Uber Eats has also recently expanded to Akron and Canton.

