Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: How to watch, listen and more

Is a sweep on the horizon in Cleveland?

Perhaps, but No. 1 seeded Toronto is sure to put a fight to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Toronto Raptors for Game 4 of the series on Monday, May 7, at 8:30 p.m.

The squad is hoping to capitalize at home for a bid in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavaliers won in spectacular fashion on Saturday night with this game-closing floater.

Contrary to popular belief (Skip Bayless) LeBron James did indeed "call glass".

Again, fans will have the opportunity to participate in Fan Fest outside the arena beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The game will be televised on TNT and can be streamed on TNTdrama.com or the TNT app.

