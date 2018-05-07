Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: How to watch, listen and more

Is a sweep on the horizon in Cleveland?
Perhaps, but No. 1 seeded Toronto is sure to put a fight to keep their postseason dreams alive.
Game 4
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Toronto Raptors for Game 4 of the series on Monday, May 7, at 8:30 p.m.
The squad is hoping to capitalize at home for a bid in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Cavaliers won in spectacular fashion on Saturday night with this game-closing floater.
Unreal. ?? #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/zsxDkSCj16— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 6, 2018
Contrary to popular belief (Skip Bayless) LeBron James did indeed "call glass".
Did you hear LeBron call glass?— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 6, 2018
Jeff Green: ??#WhateverItTakeshttps://t.co/8AHtFFi0uH pic.twitter.com/OQRcUMg7bR
Again, fans will have the opportunity to participate in Fan Fest outside the arena beginning at 5:00 p.m.
The game will be televised on TNT and can be streamed on TNTdrama.com or the TNT app.
For additional coverage follow our social media @Cleveland19News across Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.
We will also keep fans up-to-date on Facebook throughout the night.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.