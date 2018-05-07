Escaped psych patient arrested in Cleveland after stealing car with infant inside

Cleveland Police have recovered a 16-month-old after the infant was kidnapped during a car theft.

According to Cleveland Police, the car was stolen at Fulton Road and Woodbridge Avenue with the baby inside.

The car and child were found in Lakewood on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The suspect, Travis Lee Burke, 23 -- who police say is an escaped psych patient from MetroHealth hospital -- was arrested Monday evening at East 55th Street in Cleveland.

Burke was still wearing his hospital gown as he was arrested.

According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the car theft occurred as the suspect ran from the hospital in a gown, jumped into a running car and fled.

