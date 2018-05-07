Police: 12-year-old Cleveland girl previously reported missing has returned home

Update: The 12-year-old girl was was reported missing Monday night has returned home, according to Cleveland police.

Megan Patterson was reported missing by Cleveland Police Monday evening.

According to police, Patterson, age 12, of Cleveland, was dropped of at Hannah Gibbons Elementary School, but she never returned home after class let out.

Patterson is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

