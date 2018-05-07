Scores of marijuana plants uncovered on Cleveland's East Side

What started as a fire call has turned into a marijuana discovery, as scores of plants were uncovered by Cleveland firefighters Monday evening on the city's east side.

According to police, 30 to 40 dead plants were found in a residence located along the 3600 block of East 52nd Street.

According to first responders, smoke was seen billowing from the home, which prompted the emergency fire response.

A mattress in the home was doused with water, and the fire is out.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the illegal grow operation had been abandoned for some time.

