Cleveland Cavaliers off to a strong start in Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a great start in Game 4 vs. the Toronto Raptors. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised for a potential sweep against the Toronto Raptors.

At halftime the Cleveland Cavaliers lead 63-47.#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/N1GqyuuAFB — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 8, 2018

At halftime the Cavs are ahead 63-47

It is definitely a team effort as the Cavaliers are getting help from the starting five and the bench.

Leading all scorers is J.R. Smith with 15 points (12 scored in the second quarter).

He also beat out Chauncey Billups to place ninth in all-time playoff 3s made.

The Cavs are playing all-around great basketball and the greatest player in the world is doing what he does best...

Facilitating

This pass by LeBron James is ridiculous. The gif is in slow motion and that ball is still going 100mph! #Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/su1Gf0xeln — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) May 8, 2018

