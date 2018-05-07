Cleveland Cavaliers off to a strong start in Game 4

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised for a potential sweep against the Toronto Raptors.
At halftime the Cleveland Cavaliers lead 63-47.#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/N1GqyuuAFB— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 8, 2018
It is definitely a team effort as the Cavaliers are getting help from the starting five and the bench.
Leading all scorers is J.R. Smith with 15 points (12 scored in the second quarter).
He also beat out Chauncey Billups to place ninth in all-time playoff 3s made.
Congrats to @TheRealJRSmith of the @cavs for moving up to 9th on the #NBAPlayoffs 3PM list!#ThisIsWhyWePlay #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/tmfonwK82j— NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2018
The Cavs are playing all-around great basketball and the greatest player in the world is doing what he does best...
Facilitating
This pass by LeBron James is ridiculous. The gif is in slow motion and that ball is still going 100mph! #Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/su1Gf0xeln— Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) May 8, 2018
