Cleveland Cavaliers off to a strong start in Game 4

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised for a potential sweep against the Toronto Raptors

At halftime the Cavs are ahead 63-47

It is definitely a team effort as the Cavaliers are getting help from the starting five and the bench.

Leading all scorers is J.R. Smith with 15 points (12 scored in the second quarter). 

He also beat out Chauncey Billups to place ninth in all-time playoff 3s made.

The Cavs are playing all-around great basketball and the greatest player in the world is doing what he does best...

Facilitating

