Mentor reckless driver got us asking questions about lead-foot motorists

In a residential area like this in Mentor, on Hopkins at Terrace park, it's clear why the speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

However, on Saturday morning, police say a driver was caught roaring along at 84 mph.

The driver, 28-year-old Bao Jian Huang, of Mentor, was charged with speeding and reckless operation.

Was Huang's alleged traffic crime a rare occurrence, or do drivers too often speed through the neighborhood?

Karen, who did not want to be identified, lives on Terrace Park and said, "I never go 80 but that might be a one-time situation."

So we tested it for ourselves with a radar speed gun.

As we gauged speeds with the gun, most were just a few miles per hour above the speed limit when they saw the radar.

"Do you think most people hit the brakes when they see this? a resident asked, "Yes, the speed limit is 70 and they slow down to 65."

Karen doesn't consider this area dangerous but does believe the man arrested by police doing 84 is something to watch out for, adding "It would be worse if it were a big pattern."

