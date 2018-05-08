The Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors in Game 4

For the fourth straight season the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Final score: 128-93
The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 in a blowout home victory.
On to the Eastern Conference Finals! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/lyK6LBmSxO— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 8, 2018
After a long and grueling series against the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs were able to take care of business early in the second round.
Throughout the playoffs this Cavaliers team has been ridiculed for the lack of help from the supporting cast.
This "The Other @cavs" sketch featuring @donaldglover was cut from last night's #SNL and it is perfect considering how much @KingJames has carried his team this offseason. #WhateverItTakes #Cavs #Lebron #LebronJames pic.twitter.com/7eKzvFm62N— Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) May 6, 2018
The starting five must have watched Donald Glover's SNL sketch because there was nothing funny about the stat line.
FINAL STAT LINES from the @cavs Game 3 W in Cleveland!— NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2018
LeBron: 38 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB & the winner
Kevin Love: 21 PTS, 16 REB
Kyle Korver: 18 PTS, 4 3PM
George Hill: 12 PTS#WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs
Kyle Lowry: 27 PTS, 7 AST
OG Anunoby: 18 PTS pic.twitter.com/mtgdk7dqxF
All five of the Cavs starters were in double figures and LeBron James led the bunch; making shots like this look easy.
LEBRON. JAMES. #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/5JBmeBhQLc— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 8, 2018
The Cavaliers will get a little bit of rest as they wait on the winner of the Sixers-Celtics series.
