The Cleveland Cavaliers sweep the Toronto Raptors in Game 4

For the fourth straight season the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Final score: 128-93

The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 in a blowout home victory.

After a long and grueling series against the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs were able to take care of business early in the second round.

Throughout the playoffs this Cavaliers team has been ridiculed for the lack of help from the supporting cast.

The starting five must have watched Donald Glover's SNL sketch because there was nothing funny about the stat line.

FINAL STAT LINES from the @cavs Game 3 W in Cleveland!



LeBron: 38 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB & the winner

Kevin Love: 21 PTS, 16 REB

Kyle Korver: 18 PTS, 4 3PM

George Hill: 12 PTS#WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs



Kyle Lowry: 27 PTS, 7 AST

OG Anunoby: 18 PTS pic.twitter.com/mtgdk7dqxF — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2018

All five of the Cavs starters were in double figures and LeBron James led the bunch; making shots like this look easy.

The Cavaliers will get a little bit of rest as they wait on the winner of the Sixers-Celtics series.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.