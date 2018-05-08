Northeast Ohio weather: Picture perfect weather day ahead

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure across the eastern Great Lakes will remain in place through the middle of the work week. Low pressure will move east over the central Great Lakes Wednesday night. This feature will drag a cold front into NE Ohio on Thursday. The front will quickly lift back toward the north and hang around the southern Great Lakes through the weekend. In the meantime, high pressure will be building over the southeastern U.S.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today is going to be another absolutely stunning, mostly sunny day. It's also going to be warmer than yesterday. Here's how we're shaping up hour-by-hour.

9:00 AM: 55°, Noon: 67°, 5:00 PM: 70°

Lakeshore locations will be a touch cooler this afternoon, as a lake breeze will kick in. Areas south of the cool lake influence (Akron, Canton) will climb into the mid 70s today.

We'll remain quiet and dry through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Very Warm Wednesday:

Ahead of Thursday's cold front, it's going to be quite warm on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine.

Showers and storms will try to creep into the area late Wednesday night.

Plan For Rain Thursday:

It'll probably be raining by the time you wake up on Thursday. Rain and storms will hang around into the early afternoon hours. Clouds and rain will keep us cooler on Thursday. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

In the wake of Thursday's system we'll be cooler and drier on Friday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday (Mother's Day): A chance of rain and storms, highs in the low 80s.