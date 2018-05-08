If you received a telemarketing call from Dish Network, you could be awarded $1,200

Thousands of people who received a telemarketing call from Dish Network may be eligible to collect $1,200 per call.

In order to receive the payment, the call from Dish Network must have been made in 2010 or 2011.

The payments are part of a $61 million class action lawsuit over sales solicitation to people on the national Do Not Call Registry, according to CBS News.

Click here to check if your number is eligible for payback

Since 2014, violations against Do Not Call Registry have jumped 120 percent. There are approximately 230 million numbers on the list that was compiled to stop unwanted telemarketing calls.

According to CBS News, a Chicago banker was illegally called by the satellite TV service 15 times in 2010 and 2011. When she received a call stating she could be eligible for an $18,000 payment, she did not believe it.

“‘Yeah, right’ is my first thought. Right,” Deborah Turner told CBS News with a laugh.

Lawyers say they are encountering similar scenarios when they call clients to tell them they may be awarded money. Many believe that the calls from attorneys are, in fact, scams.

The initial payment to victims of the violation was $400 for each call, but a judge later determined Dish Satellite "knowingly violated" the law and increased the damages to $1,200 per call.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.