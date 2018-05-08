LeBron James on return to Eastern Conference Finals: 'It's all you can ask for'

After sweeping the Toronto Raptors, the Cleveland Cavaliers now have the opportunity to rest before facing either the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"To be able to put ourselves in the position to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals, it's all you can ask for," LeBron James said after the Game 4 win.

The Eastern Conference Finals are scheduled to begin May 15 and 16, but could be moved up to May 13 or 14 depending on how long the series between the Celtics and 76ers last.

"We're going on the road no matter what," James said about the potential match-ups. "We will be ready for Game 1, no matter if it's in Philly or Boston."

During the regular season, the Cavaliers topped the Celtics two-out-of-three times and split the four-game season series with the 76ers.

The Cavaliers will now have nearly a week off until the start of the next series. After a grueling seven-game series against the Indiana Pacers to start the NBA Playoffs and a second-round duel with the No. 1 seeded Toronto Raptors, James is looking forward to the time off.

"We're going to enjoy the rest a little bit for these next couple days, but we will be tuned in Wednesday night to watch the game," Game 5, James said.

The Celtics will host the 76ers Wednesday for Game 5 of their second-round matchup, with Boston holding the 3-1 series lead.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.