DeWine vs. Cordray for Ohio governor; Issue 1 passes; Renacci advances against Brown in US Senate showdown

Jim Renacci (R) will face incumbent Sherrod Brown (D) in November for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat. (Source: WOIO)

Ohio polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for primary election voting, with plenty of issues and statewide races up for contention.

Issue 1: Congressional Redistricting Procedures Amendment

Issue 1 has passed and will amend Ohio's Constitution to redistrict the state's congressional map. According to the ballot, the issue aims to: "End the partisan process for drawing congressional districts and replace it with a process with the goals of promoting bipartisanship."

For Ohio Governor

Attorney General Mike DeWine won the Republican nomination. DeWine will face off against Democratic watchdog Richard Cordray.

"Here is what we promise: we will help our homegrown businesses now and create jobs in our communities...and we will say yes to progressive polices," said Cordray during his victory speech.

"Each child deserves that opportunity, to live their version of the American dream...That is what this election is all about," said DeWine Tuesday night.

For U.S. Senator

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is running unopposed in the primary election. He will face Republican Jim Renacci in November.

"This is just the starting point. We now have to be able to unify...there is nothing more important than unifying our party. There's also nothing more important than defeating Sherrod Brown in November," said Renacci Tuesday night.

