LeBron James sinks ridiculous fadeaway over the backboard in Game 4 (watch)

LeBron James continues to prove that anything is possible, even when it seems to defy the laws of gravity.

In the closing minutes of the third quarter of Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, James hit a seemingly-impossible fadeaway jump shot that went over the corner of the backboard as he fell out-of-bounds.

After picking up his dribble, James took some contact and then jumped and shot over the 6-foot-9-inch tall defender, Pascal Siakam.

Watch the play here:

The Cavs eventually cruised to a 35-point win over the Raptors for the 4-0 series sweep.

LeBron James on return to Eastern Conference Finals: 'It's all you can ask for'

Next stop: The Cavaliers will face the winner of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

