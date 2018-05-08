LeBron James sinks ridiculous fadeaway over the backboard in Game 4 (watch)

LeBron James continues to prove that anything is possible, even when it seems to defy the laws of gravity.
In the closing minutes of the third quarter of Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, James hit a seemingly-impossible fadeaway jump shot that went over the corner of the backboard as he fell out-of-bounds.
After picking up his dribble, James took some contact and then jumped and shot over the 6-foot-9-inch tall defender, Pascal Siakam.
Watch the play here:
The Cavs eventually cruised to a 35-point win over the Raptors for the 4-0 series sweep.
Next stop: The Cavaliers will face the winner of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
