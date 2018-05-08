Phil Collins to rock out in Cleveland as part of 15-stop 'Not Dead Yet' tour

Phil Collins is coming to Cleveland this fall to perform at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Collins is scheduled to stop in Northeast Ohio on Thursday, Oct. 18. He is touring the country as part of his live "Not Dead Yet" concert series.
The 67-year-old rocker is part a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as a member of the band Genesis, but not as a solo performer. Genesis was inducted in 2010.
Some of Collins' most well-known songs include "In the Air Tonight" and "Another Day in Paradise."
