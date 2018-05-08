Taste Buds: Warmer weather means it's time to talk about burgers

This week on Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News’ weekly video podcast, Jen Picciano, Dave Kocab and Matt Mytro will talk about the Impossible Burger from Impossible Foods.

The plant-based meat alternative burger was offered for the first time in the city of Cleveland by Iron Chef Michael Symon at his B Spot locations. But several other restaurants in the city are now offering them as an option for those who are cutting back or eliminating red meat from their diets, or for those concerned about sustainability. How does it stack up to the familiar beef patty? The Taste Buds will discuss.

This weekend also marks Mothers Day, arguably the most popular day of the year for brunch. So what makes a good brunch dish? And which Cleveland area restaurants are doing it best?

The trio will also touch on the Silver Spoon Awards and event coming up on May 16. It’s an annual fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation, put on your Cleveland Magazine, that honors the “best of” Cleveland in various categories.

Catch Taste Buds live at 10:00 a.m. on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or through the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, app or website.

Chef Matt Mytro is the chef/partner at Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills and Flour Pasta Company. Chef David Kocab is the chef de cuisine at The Black Pig in Ohio City. Jen Picciano is the host Cleveland Cooks on WOIO-TV.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.