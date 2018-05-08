Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals tickets go on sale Tuesday

Single game tickets for Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland for the Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals matchup go on sale on Tuesday morning.

LeBron James on return to Eastern Conference Finals: 'It's all you can ask for'

According to the Cavaliers website, tickets for the first two home games in the Eastern Conference Championship will be available beginning at 11 a.m.

The Eastern Conference Finals are scheduled to begin May 15 and 16, but could be moved up to May 13 or 14 depending on how long the series between the Celtics and 76ers last.

The defending Conference Champions are ranked No. 4 in the East. They will play either the No. 2-ranked Celtics or the No. 3-ranked 76ers.

During the regular season, the Cavaliers topped the Celtics two-out-of-three times and split the four-game season series with the 76ers.

Tickets for the road game watch parties at the Q went on sale at 10 a.m.

Visit NBA.com for more purchasing information.

