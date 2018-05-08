Akron man under arrest for stealing ambulance parked in front of hospital

A 32-year-old man is in custody for stealing an ambulance that was parked in front of St. Thomas Hospital on North Main Street.

Akron police say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, employees with Physicians and Surgeons (AMR) brought a patient to the hospital.

While inside with the patient, the suspect jumped in the ambulance and drove off.

The suspect, identified as Durelle Johnson, crashed into a utility pole at Merriman Road and Treaty Line shortly after leaving the hospital.

According to officers, Johnson then fled the accident scene.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a suspicious person at Polsky's Parking Deck at the University of Akron.

Officers located Johnson and say he had a back pack with the stolen medical supplies and identification from the driver of the ambulance.

Johnson is now charged with receiving stolen property. Officers also say additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.