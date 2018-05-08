Rodney Hood won't be suspended after refusing to play in Game 4

Rodney Hood refused to check-in for LeBron James late in the fourth quarter. (Source: cavs.com)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood will not be suspended after refusing to play in Game 4. (Source: AP images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the Eastern Conference finals, but it wouldn't be complete without a little bit of drama.

According to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, late in the fourth quarter during the Toronto Raptors game LeBron James subbed himself out with 7 minutes left.

All eyes were on Cavaliers' guard Rodney Hood who refused to check into the game as his replacement.

General Manager Koby Altman and other members of the front office met with Hood to discuss the situation early Tuesday morning.

After the meeting, it appears like the Cavs' guard won't face any suspension from the team.

His refusal to play during "garbage minutes" upset a few members of the team, who questioned his motives following the game.

Rodney Hood reportedly refused to play garbage minutes on Monday.



Here's his last 4 playoff games:

- 0 PTS (0-2 FG) 10 MINS

- 0 PTS (0-2 FG) 12 MINS

- 2 PTS (1-5 FG) 16 MINS

- 0 PTS (0-0 FG) 7 MINS



Last 2 playoff games in UTA:

- 2 PTS (1-5 FG) 14 MINS

- 3 PTS (1-8 FG) 32 MINS pic.twitter.com/rWHj2H3PEc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 8, 2018

Hood has been struggling as of late and recently lost his starting spot in the lineup.

Perhaps the entire team just needs a break, thanks to the Sixers the team will get a few extra days of rest.

The Cavs won't play until next Wednesday, May 16, at the earliest.

