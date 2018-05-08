Linndale police say teen managed to fight off kidnapper, suspect still on loose

Police are looking for the man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl.

According to Linndale police, the teen was walking home from school Monday afternoon, when the suspect grabbed her from behind near the intersection of W. 120th and Bellaire Road.

The victim tells officers she started screaming and kicking and the suspect let her go.

She then ran straight to the police department.

The suspect is only described as a light-skinned black man with spiked hair.

Linndale officers alerted the schools and school officials sent out a warning to parents. Police are also reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

If you have any information, please contact Linndale police.

