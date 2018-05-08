Rocky River becomes first Ohio high school sailing team to make it to Nationals

Rocky River High School reached a milestone in sports history this spring.

The Rocky River sailing club is one of only 20 in the country, and the first in Ohio history to qualify for the Interscholastic Sailing Association High School National Championship.

“We are the first Ohio school to qualify for the National regatta,” sophomore sailor Margot Dugan said.

Rocky River earned its spot in nationals by finishing second out of 20 teams in a two-day regional qualifier in Pewaukee, WI. They will compete for the ISSA Mallory Trophy May 11-13 near Houston, TX. The Mallory Trophy was first awarded in 1930 and is high school sailing’s oldest trophy.

Co-captain Ian Moran attributed the team’s success to hard work. “With a lot of training through the summer, spring and fall, we made it to Nationals.” Moran said.

Although the sailing team is not a varsity sport, they are happy to represent Rocky River High School. “They are just having a blast,” Rocky River athletic director Mark Wagner said. “They’re just a great group of kids, we are really proud of the way they represent Rocky River High School.”

The sailors race in two person teams. This year Rocky River is represented by senior co-captains Ian Moran and Natalie Dugan, juniors Maggie Swasey and Ellie Milius, sophomore Margot Dugan and freshman Joey Bonacci.