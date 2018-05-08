Bedford drug dealer sentenced to 8 years after woman overdoses

Mark Wisniewski was sentenced to eight years in prison for the drug related death of 22-year old Jodie Gunnoe. (Source: WOIO)

According to the Summit County prosecutor, a Bedford man was sentenced to prison Monday, May 7, for his involvement in a drug death.

Mark Wisniewski, 41, of Forest Drive in Bedford was sentenced to eight years in prison for the drug-related death of 22-year old Jodie Gunnoe.

Last month Wisniewski was found guilty of the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter – a felony of the first degree

– a felony of the first degree Corrupting Another with Drugs – a felony of the second degree

– a felony of the second degree Trafficking in Heroin – a felony of the fifth degree

On July 27, 2016 Gunroe was found dead in her apartment after an apparent overdose, officials said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was from ingesting a number of drugs, including heroin.

After an investigation, police determined Wisniewski sold the victim the drugs.

"As we work to find a solution to this health crisis, my office will continue to fight for people like Jodie and their families impacted by these drugs," said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.