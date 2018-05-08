Police: Hidden camera found in Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital bathroom

An active police investigation is underway after a hidden camera was found in a staff-only area bathroom at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, according to officials.

Medina Police Chief Edward Kinney confirmed a staff member discovered the hidden camera on April 14 inside a gender-neutral bathroom at the hospital.

In the police incident report, the recording device is described as a 1080P HD mini USB hidden spy camera, disguised to look like a wall charger.

Kinney said the video was not being transmitted to a computer or server. The recorded footage was stored in the device itself, police said.

At this time, it is not known how long the camera had been in hidden in the bathroom.

While police have identified a suspect, that person is not being named at this time. No charges have been filed in the case.

“We put an employee on administrative leave after a camera was found in a staff-only area," the Clinic said in an email. "Employees in that area were notified, and we are fully supporting the Medina Police Department in its investigation.”

A source who works at the hospital told Cleveland 19 News the suspect is a doctor at Medina Hospital and that he has been suspended by the hospital system.

Police would not confirm if the suspect is a hospital employee.

Cleveland19 spoke to a woman who goes to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital often to treat a chronic condition.

She did not want to reveal her identity.

“First my alarm went up, was that me? My kids?” she said.

She felt better when she found out the camera wasn't in a public restroom.

The hidden camera looks like the base of your cell phone charger.

There is a very small camera above the USB port.

You can buy these hidden spy cameras at Walmart for about $20.

The only give away when it is in use is the small flashing blue light that shows it's recording.

The patient we spoke to says she'll be more vigilant in public places when she’s out with her children.

“You can't protect them. As a mother, that's the ultimate most scary [sic] thing,” she said.

“I hope that this message maybe makes one parent or patient more vigilant to check your surroundings. If it's not in a hospital, a bathroom, a hotel room.”

