Cleveland ranked among the nation's most dangerous cities

According to alarms.org Cleveland is ranked among the nation's worst cities in regards to crime.

Cleveland currently ranks tenth crime for cities with more than 100,000 people.

The population stands at 393,000 and for every 100,000 crimes that occur, at least 1,335 of those are violent.

These numbers are scary on paper but even more graphic in person.

In recent years a number of families have lost loved ones due to gun violence; a trend becoming more and more common in this country to date.

