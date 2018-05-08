Strongsville teacher honored by Outstanding District Educator distinction

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day, and it's a special one for this Strongsville teacher.

Lori Yates was just named Outstanding District Educator for the 2017-2018 school year.

Yates teaches 3rd grade at Kinsner Elementary School.

"It was very much appreciated," Yates said. "Teaching takes a lot of planning and a lot of preparation, and that acknowledgment was very important to me. Once again, it's an honor, but I don't do my job alone."

Yates has been teaching in the Strongsville City School District for six years, but she's been in education for nineteen years. She says she always dreamed of being a teacher, and even started her own classes in her neighborhood as a teenager.

"I've always known. I love being around children. It was never a question," she said.

The award is given each year by the Stronsgville Council PTA to a teacher who promotes the welfare of children at school and at home, and who works to unite the public and educators in order to give students the best possible advantage.

On Teacher Appreciation Day, Yates says she hopes her students will look back on this school year fondly.

"I hope it was a great year," she said. "I hope it was a great learning experience, and just happy memories."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.