Discovery Tours' attorney: Company working to reimburse student losses

Mentor's Memorial Middle School students received good news Tuesday after plans for their Washington, D.C. trip were dashed late last month due to reported mismanagement by Mayfield travel company, Discovery Tours..

Hundreds of 8th grade Mentor students will be traveling to Cedar Point for an overnight stay, then will head to some of Cleveland's biggest attractions and landmarks.

Last week, Mentor students also attended a Cleveland Cavs NBA watch party at the Q, which the hometown team provided at no cost. However, Mentor students paid more than $230,000 to Discovery Tours to arrange the Washington, D.C. trip, and it's not yet known whether the kids will recoup their money.

There are also several other affected school systems with trips that were canceled as Discovery Tours filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

Other districts who stand to lose money and vacations include: Chagrin Falls, North Royalton, Hudson, Solon, Twinsburg and more.

Lester Potash, who’s representing Discovery Tours' ownership said the company has a tour operators insurance policy with Zurich Insurance.

Shortly before the company filed for bankruptcy, they notified the insurance company about the potential need for claims, he said.

Right now, the bankruptcy trustee, Waldemar Wojcik, is reviewing the claims.

Potash said the goal is to get everyone their money back.

More than 450 complaints have been filed to the Ohio Attorney General's Office against the embattled tour company.

Regarding the Cedar Point news, Mentor Schools' Interim Superintendent Bill Porter shared the update in the following announcement on Tuesday:

We begin with Cedar Point. Representatives from Cedar Point reached out to us...to offer free tickets for all of our 8th grade students and staff chaperones to spend a day at the amusement park. Cedar Point is also providing its beautiful Hotel Breakers on the water for our large group at extremely discounted pricing for the overnight. We have also contracted with them to have Cedar Point police officers there for security overnight. The following morning, after breakfast, our students will board the buses and head back toward Cleveland to attend one of three activities: The Cleveland Metropolitan Zoo, The Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, or the Nautica Queen on the Cuyahoga River. Our principals will work with students to decide which of the specific destinations they will visit. Students will stay grouped together with their roommates for the Cleveland activities. The final stop of the trip will be at FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns, where all of our students will be invited onto the field to take a photo as the entire Mentor Schools 8th grade class. From there, the buses will return to Mentor for you to pick-up your children in the late afternoon.

Return to Cleveland 19 for continuing updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.